Duminda Dissanayake granted bail in gold-plated rifle case
Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake, who was arrested in connection with a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle found at the Havelock City apartment complex, has been granted bail today under strict conditions.
Dissanayake was produced before the Colombo High Court this morning, where Judge Manjula Thilakaratne ordered his release on a cash bail of Rs. 250,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 5 million each. The sureties must be residents of the Colombo area.
The court also imposed a travel ban on the former minister and instructed him to hand over his passport.
The Attorney General’s representative strongly opposed bail, but the judge noted that there is no evidence yet proving that Dissanayake was in possession of the firearm. Based on that, the court decided to grant bail.
Dissanayake was arrested on May 23, 2025, by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID), following the discovery of a gold-plated T-56 rifle inside a woman’s travel bag at the Havelock City apartment complex on May 20, 2025.
He was remanded after being produced in court.
Investigations into the ownership of the weapon are ongoing.
