Sri Lanka proposes ban on loose coconut oil to curb adulteration

Posted by Editor on July 14, 2025 - 9:22 am

Chairman of the Coconut Development Authority, Shantha Ranathunga, stated yesterday (July 13) that a Cabinet paper has been submitted to ban the sale of unpackaged coconut oil (loose coconut oil) in the market.

He said that various types of oils are being sold under the label of coconut oil, and many people have claimed that consuming such oils can lead to contagious diseases.

Therefore, he emphasized that coconut oil released to the market should be properly packaged, with all required information, including the producer’s details.

He further stated that stakeholders will be given a few months to comply with this requirement, after which the new regulation will be enforced.

This step is being taken to prevent the sale of adulterated oils under the name of coconut oil.