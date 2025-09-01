Sri Lanka launches Seiri Week to clean state institutions

Posted by Editor on September 1, 2025 - 9:36 am

A “Seiri Week” programme will be conducted from today (September 1) in line with the “Clean Sri Lanka” National Programme, with the aim of removing unnecessary items accumulated in state institutions and maintaining orderliness.

Seiri Week will be observed in all state institutions from today (September 1) until September 4, 2025.

Seiri refers to orderliness under the five principles of productivity. Its purpose is to identify necessary and unnecessary items and remove the unnecessary ones.

Accordingly, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration S. Aloka Bandara said that during this week, each institutional head must allocate two hours every morning to properly maintain the buildings, interiors, exteriors, and surrounding environment of their institutions.

A special circular signed by the Secretary has also been issued, outlining how these programmes should be implemented.

According to the circular, institutions must take steps to maintain not only their premises but also the areas on both sides of the roads in front of them in a manner that creates a pleasant environment. Special attention should also be given to providing facilities required by persons with disabilities.

Institutions must take necessary steps to make proper use of their premises and establish eco-friendly gardens wherever possible.

Measures should be taken to minimize the use of polythene in state institutions and ensure its proper disposal. If there are unsafe or hazardous areas within the premises, they must be corrected.

The circular further states that even after Seiri Week ends, a proper system should be established to keep office environments orderly and well maintained on a permanent basis. Institutional heads should assign a responsible officer to oversee this process and ensure its continuous implementation under a proper mechanism.