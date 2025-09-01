Rajitha Senaratne and Nimal Lanza permitted home-cooked meals in prison

Posted by Editor on September 1, 2025 - 10:02 am

The Prisons Department says permission has been granted for Rajitha Senaratne and Nimal Lanza to receive food brought from their homes.

Its media spokesman, Jagath Weerasinghe, stated that the approval was granted following a request made by the two MPs.

On August 29, 2025, former Minister Rajitha Senaratne was remanded until September 9, 2025. He is accused of causing a loss of Rs. 26.2 million to the government by awarding a sand mining project at the Kirinda Fisheries Harbour to a Korean company.

On the same day, Nimal Lanza was remanded until September 12, 2025. He has been charged in connection with an incident during the 2006 local government election period, in which an attack was carried out on the residence of the then Deputy Mayor of Negombo.