Sri Lanka President unveils key development projects in Jaffna

Posted by Editor on September 1, 2025 - 11:20 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to participate in the inauguration of several new development projects in Jaffna today (September 1).

The third phase of the project to develop the Myliddy Fisheries Harbor in Jaffna will be launched this morning under the patronage of the President.

As part of this initiative, essential facilities such as water, electricity, fuel, cold storage, net mending centers, auction halls, and radio communication centers will be provided not only for the fishing community of the Northern Province but also for fishing boats arriving from the Eastern and Southern Provinces.

Following the commencement of work at the fisheries harbor, the President will also attend a public meeting at the site.

Meanwhile, the Jaffna Regional Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration will be declared open today under the patronage of President Dissanayake.

This office, located within the Jaffna District Secretariat premises, is equipped with modern technology and all necessary facilities. With the number of passport applications from the Northern Province increasing daily, the new office is expected to meet the growing demand by providing easier access to services.

In addition, the E-Library program of the Jaffna Public Library will also be launched today under the President’s patronage. This initiative will enable individuals from anywhere in the world to access the resources of the Jaffna Public Library online.

The construction of the proposed new Jaffna International Cricket Stadium will also commence this afternoon under the patronage of the President, who will later attend a public meeting at the site.