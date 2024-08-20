Sri Lanka limits passports issuance to 1,000 daily
Posted by Editor on August 20, 2024 - 9:44 am
Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Public Security has set new rules, limiting passport issuance to about 1,000 per day.
Passports will now be issued only to those who book an appointment online.
The Ministry also revealed that only 23% of the passports issued are being used.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- MoU signed to advance infrastructure for Sobadhanavi LNG power plant August 20, 2024
- 712,321 Eligible for Postal Voting in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election August 20, 2024
- Sri Lanka limits passports issuance to 1,000 daily August 20, 2024
- Election Commission sets Rs. 1.87 Billion spending limit for Presidential Candidates August 20, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s presidential candidates can only spend Rs. 109 per voter in election August 19, 2024