Sri Lanka limits passports issuance to 1,000 daily

Posted by Editor on August 20, 2024 - 9:44 am

Sri Lanka Passport

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Public Security has set new rules, limiting passport issuance to about 1,000 per day.

Passports will now be issued only to those who book an appointment online.

The Ministry also revealed that only 23% of the passports issued are being used.

