Election Commission sets Rs. 1.87 Billion spending limit for Presidential Candidates

Posted by Editor on August 20, 2024 - 9:27 am

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka stipulates that the maximum amount a candidate can spend in the 2024 presidential election on campaign expenses per registered voter should be Rs. 109.00.

Accordingly, the maximum total expenditure a candidate can incur for this year’s presidential election is Rs. 1,868,298,586.00 (One billion, eight hundred sixty-eight million, two hundred ninety-eight thousand, five hundred eighty-six), as announced by the Election Commission of Sri Lanka in the extraordinary gazette notice issued on August 16, 2024, regarding the determination of these expenses.

Sixty percent of this amount, or Rs. 1,120,979,151.60 (One billion, one hundred twenty million, nine hundred seventy-nine thousand, one hundred fifty-one dollars and sixty cents), can be spent by the candidate on campaign expenses.

Additionally, the remaining 40 percent, or Rs. 747,319,934.40 (Seven hundred forty-seven million, three hundred nineteen thousand, nine hundred thirty-four dollars and forty cents), can be used for campaign work by the secretary of a recognized political party, another political party, or the voter who nominated the candidate, as stated in the gazette notice issued by the Election Commission.

All documents regarding these expenses must be submitted to the Election Commission by the candidate, political party, or voter who nominated the candidate within 21 days after the declaration of election results.

Failure to do so or the submission of false information is subject to the penalties outlined in the Presidential Election Act No. 15 of 1981, according to the Election Commission.