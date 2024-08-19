Sri Lanka’s presidential candidates can only spend Rs. 109 per voter in election

Sri Lanka’s Election Commission has set a limit of Rs. 109.00 per voter on how much a Presidential candidate can spend during their campaign.

Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, announced that a Gazette notification will be issued tonight to make this official.

All future national elections will follow new campaign finance laws that restrict how much candidates, political parties, and independent groups can spend on their campaigns.

Before the upcoming presidential election, the Election Commission met with various stakeholders to discuss the new spending limits and gather their feedback on how to implement these laws.