712,321 Eligible for Postal Voting in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 20, 2024 - 1:43 pm

Sri Lanka’s Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, announced that 736,589 people applied for postal voting in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Of these, 24,268 applications were rejected, leaving 712,321 eligible for postal voting.

Ballot papers will be delivered on August 26, 2024, and postal voting will take place on September 4, 5, and 6, 2024.

September 4, 2024, is reserved for District Secretariats, Election Offices, and the Police. Additional days for postal voting are scheduled for September 11 and 12, 2024.

The Election Commission expected around 800,000 applications. Nearly 500 complaints about election law violations, such as job transfers and job offers, have been reported, though no major violations have been noted.

Commissioner Ratnayake urged candidates to follow election laws and refrain from using the national flag for political purposes.

Election Commission Chairman R.M.A.L. Rathnayake confirmed that ballot papers are being printed under strict security and will be 27 inches long.

Polling cards, which are also being printed, will be mailed starting early September.

The Presidential Election is set for September 21, 2024, with 39 candidates nominated.