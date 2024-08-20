MoU signed to advance infrastructure for Sobadhanavi LNG power plant

Posted by Editor on August 20, 2024 - 4:45 pm

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today (August 20) to develop infrastructure for storing, regasifying, and supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Sobadhanavi Combined Cycle Power Plant at Kerawalapitiya.

The deal was made between Sri Lanka’s LTL Holdings Limited and India’s Petronet LNG Limited, under the patronage of Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara and the Deputy High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Dr. Satyanjal Pandey.

The 350 MW LNG-based Combined Cycle Power Plant, known as Sobadhanavi, is a significant project in Sri Lanka. Once operational, it will be the country’s largest independent power producer (IPP) and the first power plant to use LNG, helping Sri Lanka shift towards greener energy sources.

In February 2023, Lakdhanavi Limited completed the first phase of transporting heavy equipment for the project, including the gas turbine, gas turbine generator, and main transformer, to the site at Kerawalapitiya.

This marked a key milestone for the Sobadhanavi 350 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Project.

The first phase of the Sobadhanavi Power Plant Project is expected to produce 220 MW for the national grid in 2024. The second phase will add another 130 MW, bringing the total capacity to 350 MW by 2025.