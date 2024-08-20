Sri Lankan Driving Licenses without expiry date to be canceled by end of 2024

Sri Lankan driving licenses without an expiry date will be canceled by the end of 2024.

According to the Department of Motor Traffic Commissioner General, Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasinghe, holders of old driving licenses will be given a reasonable amount of time to obtain new licenses.

He explained that the physical fitness of these drivers has never been tested, which is a serious concern, especially for those with heavy vehicle licenses.

To address this issue, the DMT has decided to give these drivers six months next year to obtain new licenses with an expiration date.

To get the new license, drivers only need to bring their current license and a medical certificate.

There are about 1.1 million heavy vehicle licenses and 1.2 million regular licenses that lack an expiry date.

The Commissioner General also mentioned that the 800,000 driver’s license cards that couldn’t be printed are now being processed and will be ready within the next three months.