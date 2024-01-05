Sri Lanka Navy and Police Captures Fishing Boat with 200 kg of Narcotics in Galle

Posted by Editor on January 5, 2024 - 12:05 pm

Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau in a coordinated effort, arrested 6 suspects who were in the south seas along with a local fishing trawler carrying 200 kg of narcotics, last night (January 04).

The vessel was found to be transporting a combined total of 150 kg of ICE (crystal methamphetamine) and 50 kg of Heroin amounting to roughly 200 kg of narcotics.

Navy Spokesman Captain Gayan Wickramasuriya confirmed that the apprehended individuals were fishermen residing in Galle and Beruwala areas.

Following the apprehension last night, the trawler, along with the drug haul and the suspects, was brought ashore to the Galle Harbour this morning (January 05).

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy and Police Narcotic Bureau.