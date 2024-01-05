Nearly one million Sri Lankans register with TIN

Posted by Editor on January 5, 2024 - 7:35 am

The number of people registered with Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) in Sri Lanka has reached close to 01 million, according to the Inland Revenue Department.

Previously, there were only 204,467 personal tax files in the 2022 fiscal year.

However, the latest data shows a significant increase, with the number now approaching the million mark.

Moreover, the Department reported a notable uptick in the number of tax-paying companies.

This year has witnessed a commendable 10 percent increase, with the count rising from 73,444 registered tax-paying companies in 2022 to a current total of 81,909 as of November 30.