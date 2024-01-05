Another former senior health official arrested over immunoglobulin scandal

Posted by Editor on January 5, 2024 - 2:05 pm

The former Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr. Herath Kumara has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (January 05) over the alleged involvement in the substandard human immunoglobulin scandal.

The arrest was made at the Health Ministry premises this afternoon (January 05).

He will be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court later today.

Several officials, including the former Health Secretary, Director of the Medical Supplies Division, are currently in remand custody in relation to the investigation related to the substandard Immunoglobulin scandal.

UPDATE – 06:54 PM:

Former Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr. Herath Kumara has been remanded until January 10, 2024 after being produced before Maligakanda Magistrate Lochana Abeywickrama today (January 05).