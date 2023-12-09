Sri Lanka Navy promotes 1,877 personnel on its 73rd anniversary

December 9, 2023

A total of 1,877 naval personnel of the Sri Lanka Navy have been promoted to their next rank, effective from December 09, 2023.

These promotions were granted in commemoration of the 73rd Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The promotions were endorsed by Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the Commander of the Navy.

Accordingly, 489, 264, 625 and 499 senior and junior sailors have been elevated to the ranks of Ordinary Seaman, Able Seaman, Leading Seaman and Chief Petty Officer, respectively.