Air Arabia launches direct flights to Sri Lanka from Abu Dhabi

Posted by Editor on December 9, 2023 - 1:24 pm

Air Arabia has launched a new route connecting Abu Dhabi and Colombo on Wednesday (December 08).

Accordingly, Air Arabia now flies directly between Abu Dhabi and Sri Lanka every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Launching Air Arabia’s new route to Sri Lanka, the first flight from Abu Dhabi to Colombo was welcomed by a celebratory water cannon salute upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake and Ceylon tea gift packs by the Sri Lanka Tea Board on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, Udaya Indrarathne; Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) G. S. Withanage; Vice Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka (AASL), Athula Galketiya; Country Manager of Air Arabia, Shibin Nazeem; and officials of Navaloka Aviation – the GSA for Air Arabia CAASL, and AASL were present at the event.