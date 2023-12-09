‘Kush’ worth Rs. 100 Million seized in luggage left behind at Bandaranaike International Airport

Posted by Editor on December 9, 2023 - 1:29 pm

A stock of ‘Kush’ cannabis, estimated to have a street value of around Rs. 100 million, have been taken into custody by the officers of Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The contraband was found in luggage which was left behind at the airport.

It has been uncovered that the stock of cannabis was first taken to Dubai, UAE from Canada before being brought to Sri Lanka on board the UL226 flight of SriLankan Airlines which arrived on the island from Dubai on November 14.

The drugs were seized during a raid carried out by the BIA’s Police Narcotics Bureau officers together with the K-9 unit based on a tip-off received by the Western Province Police Intelligence Unit.

A spokesman of the PNB said that a total of 19 kilograms and 588 grams of ‘Kush’ cannabis were found inside the luggage in question.