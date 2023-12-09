Sri Lanka to implement another electricity tariff revision in January 2024

Posted by Editor on December 9, 2023 - 1:34 pm

The proposed Electricity Bill will not be tabled in Parliament of Sri Lanka on December 13, 2023 but in January 2024, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said.

Minister Wijesekera said that the Ministry detected 42 printing errors in the gazetted Bill and those errors will be directed to the Attorney General.

Meanwhile, the Minister further said that another electricity tariff revision is to be implemented in January 2024.