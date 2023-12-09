Countrywide power outage in Sri Lanka due to a system failure
Posted by Editor on December 9, 2023 - 5:40 pm
Countrywide power failure has occurred in Sri Lanka this evening (December 09) due to a system breakdown in the main supply line, a senior Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) official said.
He said the CEB is investigating the incident and measures are underway to restore power as soon as possible.
UPDATE – 06:30 PM: Power supply to several areas has been restored following the countrywide power failure experienced earlier this evening, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said.
CEB assures that efforts will be made to restore power to other affected areas within the next two and a half hours.
