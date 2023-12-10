Sri Lankan migrant workers remit 5.4 Billion USD in first 11 months

Sri Lankan migrant workers have remitted 5.4 billion U.S. dollars in the first 11 months of 2023, the latest data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has shown.

The workers remitted 537.3 million dollars in November, up 40 percent from 384.4 million dollars from the same month last year, according to CBSL data released on Friday.

Workers have remitted 3.3 billion dollars in the first 11 months of 2022, CBSL data showed.

Migrant workers’ remittances are one of the main sources of foreign revenues for Sri Lanka.

Over 275,000 Sri Lankans have gone for foreign jobs by the end of November 2023, the country’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told parliament on Thursday.

(Source: Xinhua)