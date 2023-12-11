‘Unfair, Really Surprised’: Anjum Chopra on Chamari Athapaththu going unsold at WPL Auction

Posted by Editor on December 11, 2023 - 7:35 am

One of the biggest surprises of the WPL auction was Chamari Athapaththu going unsold, despite being a sought-after player in T20 leagues worldwide.

Former Indian skipper Anjum Chopra expressed surprise at Sri Lankan star Chamari Athapaththu going unsold in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction on Sunday.

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland and uncapped Indian pacer Kashvee Gautam attracted the biggest bids of Rs 2 crores each from Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG) respectively while another uncapped India batter Vrinda Dinesh from Karnataka was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.3 crores at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction 2024 on Saturday.

However, one of the biggest surprises of the event was Chamari going unsold, despite being a sought-after player in T20 leagues worldwide and her recent great form.

England’s Tammy Beaumont, Australian all-rounder Kim Garth, and West Indies legend Deandra Dottin were other notable big stars who went unsold.

Speaking on JioCinema, Anjum expressed surprise at Chamari going unsold, calling it unfair because she is influential enough to tell people what she really is through her batting and all-round performances.

“It is unfair because people in that auction room would have watched her performance in the WBBL. They would have seen what happened in England.

She would not have to tell people who she is. She has that influence through her performances with the bat.

So, I am really surprised that a player with all-round abilities like hers is going unsold. Here is a player who can do two jobs for you and is still going unsold.

How is it that these teams are not seeing the quality that this player possesses,” said Anjum.

In 122 T20Is, Chamari has scored 2,651 runs at an average of 22.65, with a strike rate of over 106. She has scored a century and eight fifties and her best score is 113.

She also has 40 wickets in the format, with the best figures of 3/17. She is Sri Lanka’s highest T20I run-scorer and overall ninth-highest, with New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (4,118 runs in 152 matches) at the top.

This year, Chamari has scored 470 runs in 16 T20Is at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of over 130. She has three half-centuries and the best score of 80*.

She has also taken eight wickets this year, with the best figures of 3/21.

Chamari has played a lot of T20 cricket worldwide, in England, in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), West Indies’ Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and India’s Women’s T20 Challenge.

In the recently concluded WBBL season this year, Chamari played for Sydney Thunder and emerged as the second-highest run-scorer with 552 runs at an average of 42.46, with a strike rate of over 127.

She scored five fifties in 14 innings, with the best score of 80. She also took nine wickets. She was crowned the ‘Player of the Tournament’

(NDTV)