Sri Lanka Parliament decides to debate VAT (amendment) Bill today

Posted by Editor on December 11, 2023 - 10:39 am

The proposal to debate the VAT (amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament of Sri Lanka this morning (December 11) by a majority of 51 votes, after 92 MPs voted in favour and 41 voted against, while one MP abstained.

Accordingly, the VAT (amendment) Bill is scheduled to be taken up for debate this evening (December 11), after the debate on the 2024 Budget in Parliament of Sri Lanka.