Sri Lanka reports 80,222 dengue cases with 47 deaths
Posted by Editor on December 11, 2023 - 1:07 pm
A total of 80,222 dengue patients have been reported so far in 2023 in Sri Lanka, the National Dengue Control Unit said.
It also stated that 47 people have died of dengue so far this year in Sri Lanka.
According to them, In this month alone, 3,734 infected people have been reported.
16,948 of these cases were reported from the Colombo District and 15,419 dengue cases were reported in the Gampaha District.
According to the National Dengue Control Unit, 61 Dengue High Risk Zones have been identified across Sri Lanka.
The National Dengue Control Unit is urging the public to ensure that their surroundings are clean, and mosquito breeding grounds are destroyed without delay.
