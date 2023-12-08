Sri Lanka revises operating hours of Liquor shops

Posted by Editor on December 8, 2023 - 6:36 pm

Sri Lanka’s Excise Department has announced changes to the operating hours of liquor shops, effective December 09, 2023.

According to the revised schedule, liquor shops will be open from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Meanwhile, Tourist board-approved hotels with FL7 and FL8 liquor licenses (hotels with 3 stars and above) can now operate from 10:00 AM to 02:00 AM.

All other hotels have been permitted to sell liquor between 10:00 AM and 12:00 AM.

For a comprehensive overview of the adjusted operating hours, refer to the attached list of amendments.