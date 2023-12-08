Sri Lanka revises operating hours of Liquor shops
December 8, 2023
Sri Lanka’s Excise Department has announced changes to the operating hours of liquor shops, effective December 09, 2023.
According to the revised schedule, liquor shops will be open from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
Meanwhile, Tourist board-approved hotels with FL7 and FL8 liquor licenses (hotels with 3 stars and above) can now operate from 10:00 AM to 02:00 AM.
All other hotels have been permitted to sell liquor between 10:00 AM and 12:00 AM.
For a comprehensive overview of the adjusted operating hours, refer to the attached list of amendments.
