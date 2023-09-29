Sri Lanka Navy seizes Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 33 million in Karainagar

Posted by Editor on September 29, 2023 - 11:17 am

A special search operation conducted by Sri Lanka Navy in the beach area of Pumattei on the Karainagar Island, Jaffna in the dark hours of Wednesday (September 27) has led to the seizure of a dinghy loaded with over 100 kg (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis.

SLNS Elara belonging to the Northern Naval Command had mounted the search operation during which naval personnel searched a dinghy at the beach on suspicion and recovered 03 sacks of Kerala cannabis.

The 49 packages found in these sacks contained Kerala cannabis weighing about 100 kg and 85 g (wet weight).

Accordingly, the contraband and the dinghy were taken into naval custody.

The gross street value of the consignment of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 33 million.