Sri Lanka needs a new constitution for ensuring racial harmony – Karu Jayasuriya

Former Speaker of Parliament and Chairman of the National Movement for Social Justice Karu Jayasuriya says a new constitution is essential if all races are to live in harmony.

Former Speaker stated this while speaking to the media in Kandy yesterday (December 22).

He said they are working towards forming a new Constitution.

Furthermore, Jayasuriya said the country is facing a very unfortunate situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wealthy nations are capable of facing a pandemic, unfortunately, countries like Sri Lanka do not have that luxury,” he said, noting that Sri Lanka is facing a crisis with foreign reserves.

He called on the national, religious, social, and political unity in the country that would pave the way for a new constitution.