Dayasiri says SLFP can form an alliance with the JVP

The General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said the SLFP can form an alliance with the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

State Minister Jayasekara mentioned this at a press conference in Colombo held yesterday (December 22).

He further said the SLFP is of the stance that all leftist parties should work together.

He said a corruption-free party like JVP can form an alliance with the clean party like SLFP.