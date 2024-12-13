Sri Lanka parliament apologizes for mistakenly using “Dr.” before Harshana Nanayakkara’s name
Posted by Editor on December 13, 2024 - 12:51 pm
The Parliament of Sri Lanka has clarified that the title “Dr.” before the name of Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, on the Parliament website was due to a data entry error.
The Minister has not claimed to hold a doctoral degree in the information provided to Parliament.
In a statement dated December 13, 2024, the Parliament media unit expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and confirmed that the error has been corrected.
Additionally, the Parliament of Sri Lanka stated that efforts are underway to re-check and update the information of all Members of Parliament on the official website.
