Sri Lankan President emphasizes: “No one is above the Law”

Posted by Editor on December 13, 2024 - 12:10 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake states that no matter the status or position of an individual, appropriate action will be taken if they commit an offense.

The President further emphasized that there will be no compromise in upholding the trust placed in the government by the people.

He made these remarks during a meeting held this morning (December 13) with heads of state media institutions in Sri Lanka.

“For over seven decades, the people of this country have established and overturned various governments.

For the first time in history, during two crucial occasions, the people of this nation entrusted us and the National People’s Power (NPP) with a historic mandate. We have a broad understanding of the significance and essence of this trust.

The people of this country formed the NPP-led government with the belief that we would establish a standard and stable nation.

Our government will never allow even the slightest breach of that remarkable trust.

To put it simply, no one who commits wrongdoings will be shielded by our government for any reason. Not only within the country but even within our government, if anyone at any level commits an offense, we will not hesitate to take action against them.

We will take all necessary measures without delay at the right moment, without any second thoughts.”

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake further stated that his government is unconditionally committed to safeguarding the trust of the people, who have been misled for over seven decades, and to making this country a better place.

This meeting was attended by the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, the Director General of Government Information, Harsha Bandara and other heads of state media institutions.