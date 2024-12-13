U.S. delegation concludes successful visit to Sri Lanka

A high-profile U.S. delegation, led by Ambassador Donald Lu, U.S. Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, recently completed a successful visit to Sri Lanka from December 6 to 7, 2024.

The delegation included Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia and the Pacific at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Anjali Kaur, Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia at USAID.

During their visit, the delegation held important discussions with Sri Lankan leaders, including Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath.

The talks focused on strengthening diplomatic relations and enhancing cooperation in key areas such as economic recovery, governance and regional security.

Key Discussions with Sri Lankan Leaders

Meeting with President Dissanayake

The U.S. delegation met with President Dissanayake to discuss Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic recovery efforts, anti-corruption measures and plans to improve governance and democratic institutions. The President outlined his vision to uplift rural living standards and improve public sector efficiency. Talks with Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya

On December 6, 2024, the delegation met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya. Their discussions focused on economic recovery strategies and reforms in Sri Lanka’s education sector. Engagement with Minister Vijitha Herath

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath briefed the delegation on Sri Lanka’s progress under the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to regional peace and multilateral cooperation. Discussions also addressed regional security and human rights issues. Minister Herath expressed gratitude for U.S. support while Deputy Assistant Administrator Kaur highlighted USAID’s interest in aligning future projects with Sri Lanka’s priorities.

Strengthening Sri Lanka-U.S. Relations

The visit emphasized the growing partnership between Sri Lanka and the United States, with both nations expressing a shared commitment to regional peace, economic stability and democratic development.

It reaffirmed the United States’ support for Sri Lanka’s efforts to recover economically and strengthen governance while Sri Lanka reiterated its dedication to maintaining peaceful and cooperative relations in the Indian Ocean region.

This successful visit marks a positive step forward in Sri Lanka-U.S. relations with plans to build on mutual interests and cooperation in the coming years.