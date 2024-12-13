Sri Lanka census begins: Public urged to cooperate
Colombo District Secretary Prasanna Ginige said that the population and housing census is now happening across Sri Lanka.
He asked everyone to fully cooperate with the officials visiting homes and give the needed information to make the survey successful.
He explained that the officials will have an official ID card and a document signed by the Divisional Secretary. He advised people to check these IDs and help the officials collect correct information.
“If you are not at home when officials visit, please give them an emergency contact number so they can arrange a better time to come back,” Ginige said.
He also promised that all personal information collected during the survey will be kept safe and not shared with anyone else. “We will make sure that your personal details will not be given to any outside party” he assured.
