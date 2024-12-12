Sri Lanka Air Force gets Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft from Australia

Posted by Editor on December 12, 2024 - 6:55 pm

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) today (December 12) inducted the Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft, recently gifted by the Australian government, during a ceremony at the SLAF base in Ratmalana.

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Paul Stephens and the Commander of the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) Operation Sovereign Borders (OSB), Rear Admiral Brett Sonter were also present at the event.

The aircraft, welcomed with a ceremonial water salute, was later inspected by Defence Secretary Thuyacontha, the Australian High Commissioner, and Rear Admiral Sonter, accompanied by SLAF Commander, Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, who received the distinguished guests upon their arrival.

The Defence Secretary expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Australia for their extraordinary contribution to Sri Lanka’s national security.

He stated that the aircraft’s induction would significantly enhance the SLAF’s operational capabilities and symbolize the enduring friendship between the two nations.

“The aircraft is equipped with state-of-the-art systems, including a Pro Line II Avionics Package and an FLIR Star Safire HD Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) system that greatly enhance our maritime surveillance capabilities. With its impressive endurance, this aircraft will allow us to patrol our vast maritime zones more effectively, ensuring better surveillance and security,” he said.

This aircraft forms part of the Australian Government’s commitment to strengthening the robust bilateral relationship between Australia and Sri Lanka.

A key focus of this relationship remains continued cooperation in countering transnational crime, including drug smuggling, and strengthening border management through intelligence sharing, and the deterrence, disruption, interception and return of maritime people-smuggling ventures under the border security initiative known as Operation Sovereign Borders.

Senior Air Force officers, Australian embassy officials and other distinguished invitees attended the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Secretary held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Paul Stephens, Rear Admiral Sonter, and Australian Defence Advisor Colonel Amanda Johnston at the Defence Ministry.