Sri Lanka Parliament approves Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill

The Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill was passed with a majority of 45 votes in Parliament of Sri Lanka this evening (September 07).

A total of 103 MPs voted in favour of the Bill while 58 MPs voted against it.

