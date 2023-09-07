Sri Lanka Parliament approves Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill
Posted by Editor on September 7, 2023 - 7:20 pm
The Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill was passed with a majority of 45 votes in Parliament of Sri Lanka this evening (September 07).
A total of 103 MPs voted in favour of the Bill while 58 MPs voted against it.
