Sri Lanka Parliament prorogued until February 07, 2024

Posted by Editor on January 26, 2024 - 4:30 pm

Sri Lanka President has prorogued Parliament with effect from midnight on Friday (January 26) until February 07 (Wednesday).

This marks the closure of the fourth session of the Ninth Parliament.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued the gazette notification stating that the Parliament was prorogued from midnight today under the powers vested in him in terms of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the next parliamentary session is scheduled to commence at 10:30 AM on February 07, 2024.