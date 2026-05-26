Sri Lanka PC polls committee reviews legal barriers

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 26, 2026 - 2:44 pm

The Parliamentary Select Committee looking into the Provincial Council electoral system has received views from the Attorney General’s Department and the Election Commission on holding the long-delayed Provincial Council elections.

The discussion took place during a committee meeting held in Parliament under the chairmanship of Minister Vijitha Herath.

During the meeting, officials from the Attorney General’s Department briefed the committee on the existing legal obstacles affecting the conduct of Provincial Council elections and the possible measures that could be taken to remove those obstacles.

Members of the Election Commission informed the committee that the Commission is prepared to hold Provincial Council elections at any time under the legal provisions enacted by Parliament based on the committee’s recommendations.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Ministers Arun Hemachandra, Sunil Watagala and Muneer Mulaffer, along with committee members Members of Parliament Mano Ganesan, Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam, Dharmapriya Wijesinghe, Samanmali Gunasingha and Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi. Committee member M. Nizam Kariapper also joined the meeting virtually.