Sri Lanka Police awarded one million rupees to family of person killed in Narammala shooting

Posted by Editor on January 20, 2024 - 8:10 am

Sri Lanka Police has awarded a compensation of Rs. 1 million to the family of the person who died in the shooting incident in Narammala.

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon visited the house of the deceased in Alawwa area and handed over the money to the victim’s family.

The 41-year old victim, who was a carpenter by profession was killed on Thursday night (January 18) after a police officer who was not in uniform ‘accidentally’ discharged his firearm during a vehicle inspection.

According to Police, the lorry driver (victim) had failed to comply with the signal given by a police officer who was not in uniform to stop at a checkpoint in Dampelessa, Narammala.

A Police Sub-Inspector (SI) and a Constable chased the lorry on a motorcycle, stopped it and checked it near Dampelessa junction.

The SI had allegedly ‘accidentally’ discharged his firearm, critically wounding the driver, who was rushed to the Narammala District Hospital, but had succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, a heated situation was reported in front of the Narammala police station following the incident after the enraged family and relatives of the deceased and the area residents staged a protest.

The SI in question was subsequently arrested and remanded until January 23, 2024 on the orders of Narammala Magistrate’s Court.