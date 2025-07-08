Sri Lanka Police faces 28,000 vacancies; 5,000 new recruits approved

Posted by Editor on July 8, 2025 - 10:26 am

There are currently 28,000 vacancies in the Sri Lanka Police Service, according to Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala.

Responding to a question raised in Parliament today (July 8), the Minister stated that there is an ongoing shortage of police officers.

He further said that approval has been granted for the urgent recruitment of 5,000 officers to fill these vacancies, and that a gazette notification has already been issued in this regard.

The Minister noted that applications are now being accepted for the positions of Sub-Inspector and Police Constable. He also mentioned that promotions are expected to be granted to 5,000 lower-ranking police officers.

Additionally, Minister Ananda Wijepala stated that 1,500 officers in the inspectorate rank are also scheduled to receive promotions.