Dr. Maheshi Wijeratne further remanded over corruption allegations

Posted by Editor on July 8, 2025 - 11:55 am

The specialist neurosurgeon Dr. Maheshi Wijeratne, attached to the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, was today (July 8) ordered to be further remanded until July 15, 2025, by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga over allegations of corruption.

Dr. Wijeratne was previously arrested and remanded by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The order for further remand was issued after the Magistrate considered submissions presented by CIABOC officials and legal representatives of the defense.

Two other suspects in the same case, Muthukuda Arachchige Nimal Ranjith Muthukuda and Kakulanda Liyanage Indika, were released on bail.

The court granted each a cash bail of Rs. 25,000 and two sureties of Rs. 2 million each.