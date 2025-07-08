Sri Lanka PM stresses equal language rights for national unity

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized the importance of creating a society where language is a tool for unity rather than division.

She made these remarks at the closing ceremony of National Languages Week, held yesterday (July 7) at the Sri Lanka Foundation.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Justice and National Integration under the theme “Talk Together – Live Together”. The week-long celebration began on July 1, 2025 to mark National Languages Day.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said national policies should ensure that every citizen can access essential services in their own mother tongue, as well as in sign language. She highlighted the need for inclusive language practices in institutions such as courts, police stations, hospitals, schools, and government offices.

“If people feel they cannot communicate in their own language in these places, it is not just a service issue, it becomes a feeling of exclusion,” she stated. “We must ensure equal linguistic rights and dignity for all ethnic groups.”

The Prime Minister stressed that language plays a vital role in shaping identity, promoting respect, and building a peaceful, united society. She called for practical steps such as bilingual education in schools, multilingual services in hospitals, and access to justice in one’s own language.

“These are not luxuries, but basic requirements for a harmonious society,” she added.

She also announced that from 2026, new educational reforms will be introduced to promote all national languages as essential parts of learning, not just as school subjects.

Minister of Justice and National Integration, Harshana Nanayakkara, also addressed the event. He said, “Even though we may not share the same past, we certainly share a common future. Let us commit to building a Sri Lanka that thrives on reconciliation and unity.”

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister awarded certificates and prizes to winners of a school-level essay competition organized by the Official Languages Commission, and to those who passed the National Language Proficiency Examinations conducted by the Department of Official Languages.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the High Commissioner of Canada, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Deputy Minister of National Integration Muneer Mulaffer, Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration President’s Counsel Ayesha Jinadasa, as well as students, officials, and members of the public.