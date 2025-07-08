Sri Lanka President reaffirms commitment to justice for Easter Sunday victims

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday (July 7) reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks, stating that he will not allow the issue to be buried under the sands of time.

He expressed these views while attending a ceremony held at the Archbishop’s House in Colombo to mark the 50th anniversary of Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith’s priesthood.

The President further stated:

“I am aware that His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith bears deep pain. At times, he expresses his concerns calmly, sometimes with frustration, and sometimes with urgency—but he never fails to raise this matter with us. I assure him, here and now, that I will take every possible step to deliver justice to the victims of the Easter Sunday attack.”

Highlighting the need for exemplary figures to rebuild the moral and spiritual fabric of society, the President said:

“We are in a time when society is broken spiritually and relationally. Relationships between parents and children, teachers and students, clergy and laypeople have deteriorated. These bonds have been frozen and shattered. We now bear a great responsibility—to revive the moral and spiritual life of our society. For that, we need exemplary individuals. His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has made a great effort toward this goal.”

He praised the Cardinal’s contributions over five decades:

“It is an honour to have been invited to this commemoration. His Eminence is a learned figure, proficient in around ten languages. He has served in various religious missions across the world, offering in-depth interpretations of the Bible and fulfilling his role as a true theologian. I see him as a great humanitarian who has worked to awaken society. His priesthood has always been centered on humanism.”

Referring again to the aftermath of the Easter Sunday attacks, the President added:

“At that time, society was thrown into deep turmoil. His efforts to calm and guide the nation were commendable. If not for his restraint and composure, where would our society be today? He undertook a difficult mission to heal the country. We know he still carries that pain. He continues to speak tirelessly about justice for the victims. I assure him that I will not allow this cause to be buried. Though it may be challenging, we will act—whether it concerns the government itself or individuals within it.”

The President emphasized that investigations are already underway, even within the structures of the state, and acknowledged the Cardinal’s continued commitment to the cause. He wished him strength to continue his long journey of human and religious service.

The event was attended by Mahanayake Theros, religious leaders, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, and many other invitees.