BCC Lanka goes digital after 35 years of manual operations

Posted by Editor on July 7, 2025 - 7:19 pm

BCC Lanka Limited, which operates under the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, has fully transformed its manual operations into a digital system after more than 35 years.

The digitalization was officially launched today (July 7) under the leadership of Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe.

BCC Lanka becomes the first institution under the ministry to complete a full digital transformation. The upgrade was provided free of charge by the private tech company e Zuite.

Speaking at the event, BCC Lanka Chairman Prasanga Indrajith Perera said the new system will ensure greater transparency in the company’s operations.

He also announced that customers will soon be able to purchase BCC products online.

As part of the initiative, BCC Lanka’s newly designed website and Facebook page were also launched to enhance customer engagement and access to information.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Chairman Prasanga Indrajith Perera, board members and staff of BCC Lanka, officials from the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, and representatives from e Zuite.