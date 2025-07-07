Close associate of Pillayan arrested over murder and abduction allegations

July 7, 2025

A close associate of Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, also known as Pillayan, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over allegations related to murder and abduction.

Sri Lanka Police confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody in the Kalmunai area.

The CID has obtained a detention order to further question the suspect as part of ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, the Ampara District Organizer of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP) and former Eastern Provincial Councillor, K. Pushpakumar, also known as Iniya Bharathi, was arrested yesterday (July 6).

Another individual, identified as Sivalingam Thavaseelan, was also arrested alongside Pushpakumar.

Police stated that these arrests were made based on information obtained during interrogations of Pillayan, who is currently under investigation in connection with multiple homicides.