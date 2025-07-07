Deputy Commissioner of Inland Revenue arrested for soliciting bribe

A Deputy Commissioner of the Inland Revenue Department has been arrested over a bribery allegation involving a sum of Rs. 50,000 obtained from a businessman.

According to a complaint lodged by a businessman from the Piliyandala area, the suspect was taken into custody this afternoon (July 7) at the Inland Revenue Department office, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) stated.

The suspect had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 100,000 to issue a tax clearance report for this year for an institution located on Kolonnawa Road, Dematagoda.

It is reported that the amount was later reduced to Rs. 50,000, of which Rs. 42,000 had already been received by the suspect on July 3, 2025.

The suspect was arrested today (July 7) while attempting to collect the remaining Rs. 8,000, according to CIABOC.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.