Sri Lanka Police freeze Rs. 35 Million house over suspected drug trafficking links

October 10, 2026 - 9:55 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Police have issued a 14-day freezing order on a three-storey house worth approximately Rs. 35 million in Madapatha over suspected links to money earned through drug trafficking.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division issued the order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, effective from October 9, 2026, preventing the sale, transfer or any other dealings involving the property.

The house, built on a 12-perch plot of land, is believed to have been purchased using money earned through drug trafficking by a close associate of an organised criminal and drug trafficker operating in the Dehiwala area.

According to investigators, the property was purchased in the name of the associate’s wife’s elder brother.

The investigation into the associate was launched after police uncovered information about him during a separate investigation into the Dehiwala-based criminal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division is conducting further investigations.