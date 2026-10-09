Sri Lanka launches land ownership project for 191 Ranaviru plots

October 9, 2026 - 5:57 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence launched a pilot project on September 7, 2026, to begin the process of legally establishing ownership of 191 land plots allocated to Ranaviru beneficiaries in the Polonnaruwa District.

The project was launched at the Diyabeduma Parakumgama Ranaviru Village in the Elahera Divisional Secretariat Division as part of an island-wide programme to allocate state land to meet the housing needs of Ranaviru beneficiaries.

The initiative follows a special inspection visit made by Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara to the village in June 2026. Further action was taken based on matters discussed during the visit.

The programme aims to improve the welfare of Ranaviru beneficiaries by ensuring that land allocated to them for residential purposes is legally recognised and properly developed. It is expected to be expanded to Ranaviru villages across Sri Lanka in the future.

As the first phase, a mobile service was conducted to begin the process of legally establishing ownership of 191 land plots allocated from a 25-acre area in the No. 26 Diyabeduma Grama Niladhari Division of Elahera.

Of these plots, 21 have been allocated to Sri Lanka Army beneficiaries, 18 to Sri Lanka Navy beneficiaries, 57 to Sri Lanka Air Force beneficiaries, 90 to Sri Lanka Police beneficiaries and five to Civil Security Department beneficiaries.

Plans are also to be prepared and implemented to improve infrastructure in and around Ranaviru villages, including electricity and water supply facilities, playgrounds and the construction of an electric fence.

The inaugural event was attended by the Additional Secretary (Defence Services) of the Ministry of Defence and other ministry officials, the Vice Chairman of the Elahera Pradeshiya Sabha, senior officials of the Department of Land Commissioner General, including the Assistant Land Commissioner, and the Elahera Divisional Secretary.

Senior officials from the Office of the Deputy Minister of Defence, senior officers representing the three armed forces and Sri Lanka Police, as well as a large number of Ranaviru land beneficiaries and their family members, also attended the event.