Man killed in sharp weapon attack in Colombo Port City

October 10, 2026 - 9:41 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A man died after being attacked with a sharp weapon near a workers’ hostel in Colombo Port City on the night of October 9, 2026.

According to police, the victim was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital following the attack but later died. His identity has not yet been confirmed.

Initial investigations have revealed that the attack occurred after a dispute between two groups escalated.

Colombo Harbour Police have arrested a 26-year-old suspect from Middeniya in connection with the killing.

Further investigations are being conducted by Colombo Harbour Police.