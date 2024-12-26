Sri Lanka Police introduces nighttime traffic rules to enhance safety

Posted by Editor on December 26, 2024 - 10:56 am

The Sri Lanka Police have issued special instructions on how traffic officers should operate when stopping vehicles at night.

These guidelines, issued by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya, aim to enhance safety for both drivers and officers.

Key instructions include:

Traffic officers must wear luminous jackets and gloves to ensure they are easily visible to drivers at night.

Officers are advised to use red signal torches provided to police stations whenever possible when stopping vehicles.

The Acting IGP has directed relevant police chiefs to continuously monitor whether officers deployed for nighttime traffic duties are adhering to these instructions, according to the Police Media Division.

It was observed that the use of various types of torches for signaling often results in lights being directed into drivers’ faces, causing difficulties in vehicle control. This practice has been identified as a contributing factor to accidents.

Additionally, the lack of reflective jackets significantly increases the risk of officers being involved in accidents. These findings prompted the decision to issue these updated guidelines to minimize such risks.