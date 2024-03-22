Sri Lanka Police offer cash rewards for information on illegal firearms and organized crime

Sri Lanka Police have decided to offer cash rewards to individuals who provide information about illegal firearms used by members of organized crime gangs.

On March 19, the Sri Lanka Police launched a special operation aimed at combating organized crime, running concurrently with the ‘Yukthiya’ operation, which commenced in late December 2023 to eliminate drug distribution.

Consequently, 20 special police teams, each consisting of nine members, including one Crimes OIC, four intelligence officers, and two officers of the Special Task Force (STF), were deployed in the Western Province and Galle District.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Deshbandu Tennakoon, has decided to offer cash rewards to any individual who provides information about firearms and members of organized crime gangs. Additionally, 46 contact numbers were introduced for members of the public to provide relevant information, with the police assuring the confidentiality of informants’ identities.

As such, a reward of Rs. 500,000 is offered for tip-offs about automatic firearms such as T56, AK47, M16, SAR80, and T81.

For information on semi-automatic firearms, including 84S, SLR, and auto-loading shotguns, a cash prize of Rs. 300,000 is offered.

The full details of the cash rewards offered by the police are as follows: