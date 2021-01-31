Sri Lanka Ports Authority operations gazetted as an essential service

An extraordinary gazette was issued yesterday (30) declaring the operations of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) as essential services.

Pursuant to Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act No. 61 of 1979, Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera has issued the relevant gazette notification as per the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He states that all services, work or labour of any description necessary or required to be done by or in connection with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority would be declared as essential services.