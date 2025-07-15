Sri Lanka Postal workers launch overtime strike from midnight today

July 15, 2025

Postal workers in Sri Lanka have decided to launch a countrywide trade union action starting from midnight today (July 15), demanding solutions to several ongoing issues within the Postal Department.

Chinthaka Bandara, Joint Convener of the United Postal Trade Union Front, announced that the action will involve the complete withdrawal from all overtime duties across post offices and administrative offices.

He said a serious situation has developed due to the recent restriction of overtime for administrative office staff. “Employees are under intense pressure, and essential administrative work is being disrupted. This breakdown is directly affecting the smooth running of operational postal services,” Bandara explained.

He warned that the strike would result in severe disruptions to postal services islandwide. “Where ten employees are needed, now only one is available. If authorities fail to respond to our demands today, the nationwide overtime strike will begin at midnight,” he added.

The trade unions are urging the postal administration to address their concerns immediately to avoid further interruptions.